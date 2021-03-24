How silo can you go? Farmer alleges R26m fraud by maize middlemen
Insiders say maize price manipulation is more widespread than this case and poses a real threat to farming businesses
24 March 2021 - 15:26
A Mpumalanga farmer has opened a theft case against the management of the Bloemhof silo complex in the North West for allegedly manipulating the prize of maize and underpaying him an estimated R26m.
The case has wide-ranging implications for the agricultural industry, with insiders saying maize price manipulation is a real threat to farming businesses and ultimately food security...
