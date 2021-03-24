Moyane’s plot to incriminate Gordhan, as revealed by top Sars man

The Zondo commission on Wednesday heard details of how former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, tried his best to conceal pro-Pravin Gordhan evidence back in 2016.

At the time, the Hawks and the NPA were pursuing Gordhan for, among other things, allegedly illegally approving the early retirement of ex-Sars boss Ivan Pillay and then rehiring him as a consultant.

Senior manager at Sars Vlok Symington told the state capture inquiry how Moyane “withheld critical information” that could have proved to the Hawks and NPA that there was no case against Gordhan.

Former NPA boss Shawn Abrahams on October 30 2016 dropped the case against Gordhan, just days after what appeared at the time to have been a manoeuvre by Moyane to make the charges stick.

Symington recounted to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo how Moyane allegedly worked behind the scenes in that time.

It all started on October 18, when then deputy Sars boss Kosie Louw passed a letter to Symington, delivered to him by Moyane’s office. It was a request by the NPA for Symington to submit an affidavit on his version of the retirement of Pillay.

That same day, four Hawks officers arrived at Symington’s office to ask him about a memorandum he had written in 2009 on the Pillay retirement issue, in which he said it was all above board.

Symington asked the Hawks officers why they were asking him about the memo if they had a copy of it. One of the officers said they had only recently discovered it, while the other admitted that they had had it for a long time.

“The Hawks then asked to visit the offices of Mr Louw. I asked my secretary to accompany them. She went off with them,” said Symington.