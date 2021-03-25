News

Cyber hackers are sneaking in through SA’s back door. We must be on guard

SA banks and businesses have fallen victim to a global Microsoft e-mail server cyber attack originated from China

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
25 March 2021 - 20:00

SA companies, including banks, have fallen prey to a global cyber attack on Microsoft’s e-mail exchange server system, which has allegedly been orchestrated by Chinese hackers.

The attacks have sent governments across the world into a crisis mode, with the US government announcing last week that it had established an emergency task force, involving the FBI, to investigate the attack...

