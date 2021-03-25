Exemptions for troublesome SAA vaccine flight were A-OK, says CAA
Aviation regulator insists it has not shown national carrier preferential treatment
25 March 2021 - 18:31
The Civil Aviation Authority has come out guns blazing regarding how it granted SAA authorisation to fly a controversial flight to Brussels to collect Covid-19 vaccines.
In a statement released on Thursday, the regulator said the approvals were “a common phenomenon and certainly not unique to SAA”...
