Attack in Mozambique threatens the biggest investment in Africa
Area around gas project has become centre of an increasingly strident Islamist insurgency
28 March 2021 - 20:48
A multibillion-dollar gas development in Mozambique, the single biggest investment in Africa, faces renewed threat after an Islamist insurgent assault forced Total to suspend work for a second time this year.
Insurgents attacked Palma, a town 10km from the R300bn project in the northern Cabo Delgado region, on Wednesday, killing several foreign workers in a battle that was still raging on Sunday, according to local media...
