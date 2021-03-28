Attack in Mozambique threatens the biggest investment in Africa

Area around gas project has become centre of an increasingly strident Islamist insurgency

A multibillion-dollar gas development in Mozambique, the single biggest investment in Africa, faces renewed threat after an Islamist insurgent assault forced Total to suspend work for a second time this year.



Insurgents attacked Palma, a town 10km from the R300bn project in the northern Cabo Delgado region, on Wednesday, killing several foreign workers in a battle that was still raging on Sunday, according to local media...