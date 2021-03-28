News

Cancelling Easter services is insult to Christians, says church bodies

SA National Christian Forum vows court action if government’s lockdown curbs force it to abandon services

28 March 2021 - 20:48

There is no evidence that church gatherings are superspreader events and, if the government decided to “disadvantage” Easter Weekend services with new regulations, religious leaders would turn to the courts, according to the SA National Christian Forum (SANCF).

Cancelling or reducing the numbers for Easter church services this year is an insult and an attack on the Christian community, SANCF president Bishop Marothi Mashashane told Sunday Times Daily...

