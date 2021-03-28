News

In a ‘blatant’ disregard for safety, CAA allows SAA to fly into the unknown

The CAA granting as many as 10 exemptions to SAA for a flight to Brussels has been branded unheard of and irresponsible

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
28 March 2021 - 20:49

In an apparent unprecedented move which enabled a SAA flight to collect a consignment of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines from Belgium for SA’s vaccine programme, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted 10 safety and proficiency exemptions for the crew to fly.

Sunday Times Daily has learnt SAA applied for at least 13 exemptions from the CAA, 10 of which related to safety and proficiency...

