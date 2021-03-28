Senekal paves the way for good things to come as town rebuilds itself
The community collaborates across racial lines to address problems with service delivery, starting with potholes
28 March 2021 - 20:48
Five months ago, farmers and residents of Senekal were standing on opposite sides of a police cordon as emotions ran high after the murder of farm foreman Brendin Horner and the subsequent court appearance of two suspects.
Now, resident and farmer John Kotzè says they are at the start of great things...
