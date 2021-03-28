You can keep Zoom, we prefer face-to-face counselling: health workers

Healthcare workers have an ethos of soldiering on during hard times, but in-house interventions have been positive

Virtual medical and psychological consultations have become a standard practice since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this new normal is yet to be embraced by some healthcare workers who clearly still prefer traditional face-to-face consultations. This has become evident at a Tygerberg Hospital pilot programme that provides psychological support to front-line workers, which only attracted support after it was it switched from virtual to a walk-in facility.



In an article that’s been published in the SA Medical Journal, researchers and clinicians from Tygerberg Hospital and Stellenbosch University noted that accessing emotional support during the pandemic had been difficult for many healthcare workers due to their hectic schedules and overwhelming clinical responsibilities. But it was barriers associated to virtual consultations that discouraged many healthcare workers from taking up counselling services...