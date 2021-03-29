Apologies don’t pay the bills, Nathi. Just hurry up and fix the arts funding debacle
Minister Mthethwa blames the National Arts Council for the crisis, but that doesn’t help SA’s starving artists
29 March 2021 - 20:32
Paintings, sketches and other artworks depicting artists’ struggles line the walls on the third floor of the National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Newtown, Johannesburg.
This is where dancers, musicians, actors and other artists have been staging a sit-in since March 1...
