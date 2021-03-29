News

Stop farming your ego and filling your pockets or there’ll be no end to pandemics

Dr Adam Cruise’s ‘It’s Not About the Bats’ highlights the role of humans in the creation of pandemics

29 March 2021 - 20:33 By John Harvey

In early February, World Health Organisation (WHO) experts on a fact-finding mission to Wuhan in China announced it was “highly unlikely” the novel coronavirus had originated in a laboratory.

The greater probability was the virus came from an animal, though they were not able to say what animal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Stop farming your ego and filling your pockets or there’ll be no end to ... News
  2. ‘We hear how insurgents moved from house to house shooting and beheading people’ News
  3. WATCH | Stepping down and SA’s third wave: a last Covid catch-up with Salim ... News
  4. PODCAST | How a year of lockdown has rewired our brains News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each

Related articles

  1. All the news about the coronavirus pandemic in SA and abroad News
  2. WATCH | Children want coronavirus to get lost so they can be kids again South Africa
  3. EDITORIAL | A bit more discipline this Easter could make all the difference to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Former CDC chief says he thinks Covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab World
  5. COVID-19 WRAP | SA Covid-19 cases increase to 1,545,979 South Africa
  6. Bats and the origins of outbreaks Sci-Tech
X