Stop farming your ego and filling your pockets or there’ll be no end to pandemics

Dr Adam Cruise’s ‘It’s Not About the Bats’ highlights the role of humans in the creation of pandemics

In early February, World Health Organisation (WHO) experts on a fact-finding mission to Wuhan in China announced it was “highly unlikely” the novel coronavirus had originated in a laboratory.



The greater probability was the virus came from an animal, though they were not able to say what animal...