WATCH | Stepping down and SA’s third wave: a last Covid catch-up with Salim Abdool Karim

The professor says his decision has nothing to do with conflict and everything to do with research

29 March 2021 - 20:32 By Orrin Singh and Zama Luthuli

The head of SA’s ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19, Salim Abdool Karim, stepped down from his position a few days ago to refocus his time on science and research. Sunday Times Daily sat down with the professor for a last catch-up on the coronavirus and to find out what’s next.

Abdool Karim scotched rumours that his decision was due to conflict between himself and health minister Zweli Mkhize, and within the MAC. He also shared concerns about a possible third wave of infections in the next few weeks as a result of gatherings over Easter. ..

