‘We hear how insurgents moved from house to house shooting and beheading people’

SA pilots and civilian ships rescue thousands trapped by Mozambican rebels, but there are fears for others’ safety

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
29 March 2021 - 20:33

A mammoth civilian sea and air rescue mission is under way to bring thousands of Mozambicans and international contract workers, including South Africans, to safety after heavily armed Mozambique rebels lay siege to the strategic port town of Palma.

The area has been under attack since Wednesday from Ahlu Sunnah Waljama’a-Jamaa insurgents, who have reportedly killed hundreds of Mozambicans and foreigners who work on a $60bn (R900bn) gas project run by French company Total on the nearby Afungi peninsula...

