‘Dubious relationship with truth’ gets eThekwini city manager barred from work

Magistrate paints a grim tale of dodgy tenders and political gain as he imposes harsher conditions on Sipho Nzuza

30 March 2021 - 21:08 By Tania Broughton

eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, an accused in the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) corruption and fraud matter, has been barred from going back to work by order of court.

In a 40-page written ruling dismissing his application for relaxed bail conditions, Durban regional court magistrate Garth Davis imposed even harsher conditions, finding he had not been honest with the court and, in essence, was not a fit and proper person to be the city’s accounting officer...

