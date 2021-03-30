News

Leaked audio: Will Magashule step down willingly? Hear the debate

A recording has emerged of the NEC arguing about what to do with the controversial ANC secretary-general

30 March 2021 - 21:09 By Paige Muller

Will ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule step down voluntarily?

That is the question on everyone’s lips after the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting descended into chaos...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Leaked audio: Will Magashule step down willingly? Hear the debate News
  2. No such thing as a ‘quiet exit’ for veteran news anchor News
  3. Moz: ‘There are so many beheaded bodies out there’ News
  4. ‘Dubious relationship with truth’ gets eThekwini city manager barred from work News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
X