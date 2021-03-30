No such thing as a ‘quiet exit’ for veteran news anchor

The president operated on Noxolo Grootboom’s time on Tuesday night – proof of the respect she commands

At 2.39pm on Tuesday, the presidency tweeted that Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation at 7pm in a long-awaited “family meeting” ahead of the Easter Weekend. But one hour and three minutes later, another update arrived: his address had been postponed by 30 minutes.



The reason for the delay was neither politics nor Covid-19; it was a woman. ..