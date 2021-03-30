Pfizer jab can stop Covid transmission and not just disease, new studies find

However, unlike vaccines that use more traditional technology, mRNA vaccines are expensive and cold-chain heavy

South Africans have become well schooled in discussing which Covid-19 vaccines prevent mild and moderate disease, or severe affliction too.



But a burning question remains: which vaccine can stop transmission? The answer is crucial to ensuring those who have been infected, but are asymptomatic, do not pass it on to others who may then become gravely ill...