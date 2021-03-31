Light at the end of the tunnel: opening up SA rail network is back on track

Private and third-party train operators could have access to SA’s state-owned rail network in as little as three years, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said at an industry briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.



Speaking at the annual general meeting of the African Rail Infrastructure Association (ARIA), Gordhan said full private operator access would be implemented within the next three years “if not sooner”...