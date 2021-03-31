On your marks, get set, the bad performers can go!

Meanwhile, billions of rand are owed to tertiary institutions around SA in outstanding fees

A Unisa student has earned the dubious honour of not completing a four-year degree despite being registered for it since 2000, an extreme example of debt-ridden universities battling to decide when to disallow under-achievers from registering.



The university confirmed in a statement that the student, who has been registered for the same degree for the longest time, has enrolled for it again this year. Unisa allows a maximum period of eight and 10 years respectively, for the completion of three-year and four-year programmes. Its rules are more lenient than other institutions because it mainly has part-time students who work full-time...