SA student debt is in a class of its own – and VCs won’t budge

Nsfas is owed R36.4bn, while 21 universities grapple with R10.4bn in outstanding fees from the past decade

Prega Govender Journalist
31 March 2021 - 19:45

A student owes the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) a staggering R400,000 in study loans that were granted before the government’s announcement of free higher education in December 2017.

Nsfas chief corporate services officer Sibongile Mncwabe confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that until the end of March last year, the total debt owed by students was R36.4bn...

