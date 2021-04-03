Reasons given for why he should apologise for Israel comments 'flawed, poor and shallow', Mogoeng says

The reasons given for why Mogoeng Mogoeng should apologise for his public comments on SA’s foreign policy on Israel are “exceedingly flawed, poor and shallow”, the chief justice said in his appeal to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) on Saturday.



The decision, by retired Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo of the JCC, was the first time in SA’s democratic history that a chief justice was found to have committed misconduct...