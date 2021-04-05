Despite robberies, gangs, drugs, teachers fight for their pupils’ futures

Coronationville Secondary School is reaping the rewards of a devoted teaching staff who go the extra mile

Despite gang wars, widespread drug and alcohol abuse, and the effects of high unemployment and poverty seeping into lives of children, teachers at Coronationville Secondary School in Johannesburg aren’t deterred from ensuring they deliver a basic human right — education.



Principal Floyd Billings grew up in the equally troubled suburb of Westbury — a stone’s throw away from Coronationville and Slovo Park — which all share the same socioeconomic problems. ..