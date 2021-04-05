Fancy spending a day in the life of Nelson Mandela? Come July, you’ll be able to

A hotel in his former house is set to uphold his legacy, with guests able to sleep in his bedroom, work in his office

Those wishing to be one step closer to iconic world leader and former president Nelson Mandela will soon have the chance.



Within months, people will, quite literally, be able to walk, work, eat and sleep where Mandela did for years after his release from prison on Robben Island. This as his first Houghton Estate home, in 13th Avenue, is finally set to open its doors in July as a nine-bedroom boutique hotel and conference centre...