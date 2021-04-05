Gym bunnies go all out as Gauteng’s open spaces get busy

Fitness enthusiasts discover the outdoors anew in search of self-improvement and escape from lockdown

With gyms off limits – or at least with reduced capacity – for the better part of the past year and into 2021 due to lockdown, those who want to tear themselves away from the couch have rediscovered Gauteng’s open spaces.



Soweto businessman Gontse Nxumalo has come up with a good way to get his community moving...