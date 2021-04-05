Suspended KZN regional court president’s 50 charges jump to 112

When his suspension was debated, Magistrates’ Commission said it was a matter of ‘national importance’

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal regional court president Eric Nzimande has been sitting at home on full pay for more than two years – and it seems the saga will continue for a long time after he was slapped with an additional 60 charges of misconduct last month.



Sunday Times Daily can confirm Nzimande – a powerful and influential decisionmaker who was responsible for, among other things, the appointment of presiding officers to the province’s regional courts before his suspension in October 2018 – will now face 112 charges, up from the 50 he originally faced...