Suspended KZN regional court president’s 50 charges jump to 112
When his suspension was debated, Magistrates’ Commission said it was a matter of ‘national importance’
05 April 2021 - 19:21
Suspended KwaZulu-Natal regional court president Eric Nzimande has been sitting at home on full pay for more than two years – and it seems the saga will continue for a long time after he was slapped with an additional 60 charges of misconduct last month.
Sunday Times Daily can confirm Nzimande – a powerful and influential decisionmaker who was responsible for, among other things, the appointment of presiding officers to the province’s regional courts before his suspension in October 2018 – will now face 112 charges, up from the 50 he originally faced...
