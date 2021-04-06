DA MP arrested for attempted murder and discharging firearm

DA MP Mlindi Nhanha spent a night in jail on Monday and on Tuesday endured a bumpy two-hour ride to court in the back of a state van loaded with court accused.

This was after he was arrested for alleged attempted murder and discharging a firearm in public during a commotion at his in-laws’ homestead in Alice in the early hours of Sunday.

Nhanha was arrested at his Makhanda home on Monday after he had allegedly shot at, but missed, his brother-in-law who had tried to intervene in a physical quarrel he was having with his wife, according to NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

The 51-year old MP, who is a member of the National Council of Provinces and also the party’s provincial spokesperson, appeared before Alice magistrate Luxolo Fodi on Tuesday. He was granted R500 bail.

After Fodi had granted bail, Nhanha’s bail money was paid by his wife who, in the company of defence lawyer Danile Mili, came inside court after proceedings adjourned.

The wife had been waiting in her car outside court for over two hours before her husband arrived and was granted bail, which was not opposed by the state. The wife was initially refused entry to the court precinct due to strict Covid-19 regulations that do not allow members of the public in the small courtroom.

Nhanha, who is also the DA’s Phesheya Kwenciba constituency leader, will appear in court again on June 7.