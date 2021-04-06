Jobless dad ‘poisoned toddler rather than let her starve’

Made destitute by lockdown, his partner says he is on the run after trying to ‘save’ his family from desperate poverty

There is still no sign of a father who is being sought by police after allegedly poisoning his toddler last month in an apparent desperate bid to escape poverty.



Dad Russel Makhubela, 32, partner Thanduzile Ndlovu, 26, and their two-year-old daughter Phiwokuhle Ndlovu moved from Mbombela to the newer L section of Lawley township in Gauteng in August last year to look for work...