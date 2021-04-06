News

Jobless dad ‘poisoned toddler rather than let her starve’

Made destitute by lockdown, his partner says he is on the run after trying to ‘save’ his family from desperate poverty

06 April 2021 - 20:12

There is still no sign of a father who is being sought by police after allegedly poisoning his toddler last month in an apparent desperate bid to escape poverty.

Dad Russel Makhubela, 32, partner Thanduzile Ndlovu, 26, and their two-year-old daughter Phiwokuhle Ndlovu moved from Mbombela to the newer L section of Lawley township in Gauteng in August last year to look for work...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Unlike apps that purport to upside your head before they do it in News
  2. New hope for 25% of the world’s HIV-exposed but uninfected children News
  3. Jobless dad ‘poisoned toddler rather than let her starve’ News
  4. Ready, aim, click: rangers get ‘shot’ as free photos highlight their work News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. Joburg dad's desperation leads to tragic poisoning of toddler News
  2. 'Simply disastrous': 10-year toxicology lab wait on why toddlers died News
  3. Two-year-old among four dead in George shack fire South Africa
  4. Three arrested for brutal murder that saw toddler left with parents’ bodies South Africa
  5. Man suspected of killing mom and toddler at Limpopo lodge arrested in ... South Africa
X