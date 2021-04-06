Pianist, table tennis champ, author – med student has enough talents to fill a book

The jack of all trades can now add a published book to his long list of skills and achievements

Ashiq Pramchand, a 23-year-old medical student, is a pianist, a student of northern and southern Kung-Fu styles, a TV presenter, the manager of a tech company, the founder of a student club and a table tennis champion.



The accomplished Durban man believes his real adventure began in medical school, so it was only natural for him to write a book about it...