Ready, aim, click: rangers get ‘shot’ as free photos highlight their work

Rangers ‘do more than people think’, and a new project wants to show every bit of their crucial work

In some of the globe’s remotest areas, it is often nothing more than a “thin green line” that stands between animals and the poachers who want them dead. That line is made up of game rangers; women and men who risk their lives, in conditions that many would shy away from, all to protect some of the world’s most endangered creatures.



And often, they aren’t supported, and the full extent of their work isn’t known. But a new project has been launched that aims to change this...