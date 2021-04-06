Unlike apps that purport to upside your head before they do it in

According to a new research report, 90% of women say they use a filter or edit their photos before posting

Young women feel increasingly under pressure to edit or filter their photos to appear fairer, more chiselled and slimmer on social media platforms such as Instagram.



A report by the City University of London’s gender and sexualities research centre looked at a range of issues affecting young women and non-binary people in the UK, including body positivity and the pressure to look perfect in social media posts...