Unlike apps that purport to upside your head before they do it in

According to a new research report, 90% of women say they use a filter or edit their photos before posting

06 April 2021 - 20:13

Young women feel increasingly under pressure to edit or filter their photos to appear fairer, more chiselled and slimmer on social media platforms such as Instagram.

A report by the City University of London’s gender and sexualities research centre looked at a range of issues affecting young women and non-binary people in the UK, including body positivity and the pressure to look perfect in social media posts...

