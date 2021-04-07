‘Hitler committed no crime’: fury after UCT lecturer hails Nazi madman

Students, Jewish board slam UCT academic ‘who is quick to claim racism or free speech when reprimanded’

The Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies and students from the University of Cape Town (UCT) have slammed an academic for saying Adolf Hitler “committed no crime”.



In a pre-recorded lecture shared online with first-year political science students, Lwazi Lushaba, a lecturer in the department of political studies at the institution, said: “Hitler committed no crime. All Hitler did was to do to white people what white people had normally reserved for black people.”..