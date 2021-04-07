‘Hitler committed no crime’: fury after UCT lecturer hails Nazi madman
Students, Jewish board slam UCT academic ‘who is quick to claim racism or free speech when reprimanded’
07 April 2021 - 20:08
The Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies and students from the University of Cape Town (UCT) have slammed an academic for saying Adolf Hitler “committed no crime”.
In a pre-recorded lecture shared online with first-year political science students, Lwazi Lushaba, a lecturer in the department of political studies at the institution, said: “Hitler committed no crime. All Hitler did was to do to white people what white people had normally reserved for black people.”..
