News

Pastor gives God the glory as ex-cop is cleared of killing church robbers

Congregation turned trauma into testimony, he says as charges are dropped for shooting during service invasion

07 April 2021 - 20:08

It was through the grace of God that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to pursue murder charges against Pieter van der Westhuizen, who killed two church robbers, pastor Kobus Erasmus said on Wednesday.

Van der Westhuizen, an ex-policeman and also the brother of late Springbok Joost van der Westhuizen, pulled out his own firearm when robbers interrupted a church service at Erasmus Querencia Ministries in Centurion in July. Shots were fired, two suspected robbers were killed and a third ran off...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Working from home or working the system? News
  2. Pastor gives God the glory as ex-cop is cleared of killing church robbers News
  3. ‘Hitler committed no crime’: fury after UCT lecturer hails Nazi madman News
  4. EXPLAINER | Ivermectin is legal — now what? News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | My fart belongs to Daddy: welcome to SA, land of rancid hot air Opinion & Analysis
  2. Cancelling Easter services is insult to Christians, say church bodies News
  3. Services as usual on Sunday ... with Covid protocols, vows head of raided church News
X