Pastor gives God the glory as ex-cop is cleared of killing church robbers

Congregation turned trauma into testimony, he says as charges are dropped for shooting during service invasion

It was through the grace of God that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to pursue murder charges against Pieter van der Westhuizen, who killed two church robbers, pastor Kobus Erasmus said on Wednesday.



Van der Westhuizen, an ex-policeman and also the brother of late Springbok Joost van der Westhuizen, pulled out his own firearm when robbers interrupted a church service at Erasmus Querencia Ministries in Centurion in July. Shots were fired, two suspected robbers were killed and a third ran off...