News

Working from home or working the system?

Many South Africans in a global study say they want to work from home after the pandemic, but this could be tricky

07 April 2021 - 20:09

A global study has revealed that South Africans would choose to work from home permanently, even after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Decoding Global Ways of Working, by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), (https://www.bcg.com/en-za/)The Network and local partner organisation CareerJunction, South Africans have shown a strong appetite for remote work. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Working from home or working the system? News
  2. Pastor gives God the glory as ex-cop is cleared of killing church robbers News
  3. ‘Hitler committed no crime’: fury after UCT lecturer hails Nazi madman News
  4. EXPLAINER | Ivermectin is legal — now what? News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes

Related articles

  1. Lockdown boosts emigration plans Business
  2. Renowned wine farm owners make history by empowering workers News
  3. How a walk on the beach helps science News
  4. We love to applaud our artists. Why not let them make a living? Lifestyle
  5. Law does not allow firing of worker who flouts Covid-19 regulations: department South Africa
X