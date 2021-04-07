Working from home or working the system?
Many South Africans in a global study say they want to work from home after the pandemic, but this could be tricky
07 April 2021 - 20:09
A global study has revealed that South Africans would choose to work from home permanently, even after the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Decoding Global Ways of Working, by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), (https://www.bcg.com/en-za/)The Network and local partner organisation CareerJunction, South Africans have shown a strong appetite for remote work. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.