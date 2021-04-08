Trauma cases dropped 60% … but not because of booze ban: research
New data show that countries that did not ban alcohol had the same reduction in hospital admissions
08 April 2021 - 20:18
The 60% percent drop in trauma cases during SA’s Covid-19 lockdown was not because of a ban on alcohol sales, according to research funded by global drinks manufacturer Distell.
Now SA’s drinks industry wants the government to reconsider future alcohol bans...
