Cape Town shisanyama reignites despite Covid-19 dousing the flames

With help from Diageo SA, Sindile Kama and many others in the hospitality industry are turning things around

Despite seeing his turnover drop to 20% and having to halve his staff complement due to the negative economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Cape Town shisanyama owner is determined to keep the flames blazing.



Like many business owners, Sindile Kama, owner of 50 on Gugs, situated in Gugulethu, has had to make drastic changes to his business model to allow him to keep operating...