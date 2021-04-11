Consumers ditch the sweet life after sour taste of sugar tax bites

Study finds that since the introduction of a ‘sugar tax’, sales of sugar-sweetened beverages have dropped

Things are not so sweet in the sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) industry after a study found consumption dwindled after the implementation, in 2018, of SA’s “sugar tax”.



The study (https://www.thelancet.com/action/showPdf?pii=S2542-5196%2820%2930304-1) was published last week in Lancet Planetary Health. It was compiled by the South African Medical Research Council’s Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science (Priceless-SA) in the School of Public Health at Johannesburg’s Wits University and the University of the Western Cape (UWC), in partnership with the University of North Carolina in the US. ..