Joburg’s ‘unreasonable’ tariff hike will hit pockets hard, warn experts
The proposed increases will force the people who use the least amount of electricity to pay more
11 April 2021 - 17:58
Experts believe the City of Joburg’s proposed tariff increases for 2021/22 are unreasonable given the economic climate.
On March 24, draft tariffs were tabled during a council meeting. They are now open for comment till May 3 and will come into effect in July, when the city’s new financial year kicks in...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.