Joburg’s ‘unreasonable’ tariff hike will hit pockets hard, warn experts

The proposed increases will force the people who use the least amount of electricity to pay more

Experts believe the City of Joburg’s proposed tariff increases for 2021/22 are unreasonable given the economic climate.



On March 24, draft tariffs were tabled during a council meeting. They are now open for comment till May 3 and will come into effect in July, when the city’s new financial year kicks in...