Infections rise while fees must fall: varsities dealt another blow
Universities are forced to change tack as Covid-19 infections surge among students and staff
12 April 2021 - 19:44
Most universities, which already have to deal with crippling fee protests and the increased demand for more student admissions in the first two months of reopening, are temporarily banning face-to-face lectures and the sharing of rooms in hostels in a bid to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.
Only students doing practical work and clinical training are being allowed on most campuses across the country...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.