Infections rise while fees must fall: varsities dealt another blow

Universities are forced to change tack as Covid-19 infections surge among students and staff

Most universities, which already have to deal with crippling fee protests and the increased demand for more student admissions in the first two months of reopening, are temporarily banning face-to-face lectures and the sharing of rooms in hostels in a bid to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.



Only students doing practical work and clinical training are being allowed on most campuses across the country...