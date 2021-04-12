News

Infections rise while fees must fall: varsities dealt another blow

Universities are forced to change tack as Covid-19 infections surge among students and staff

Prega Govender Journalist
12 April 2021 - 19:44

Most universities, which already have to deal with crippling fee protests and the increased demand for more student admissions in the first two months of reopening, are temporarily banning face-to-face lectures and the sharing of rooms in hostels in a bid to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

Only students doing practical work and clinical training are being allowed on most campuses across the country...

