No hot air: nothing stops the spread of Covid-19 quite like fresh air

As SA waits for its Covid-19 vaccine rollout to start, new evidence suggests the best weapons in our preventive arsenal are free and plentiful: fresh air and good ventilation.

A study at the US’s University of Central Florida (UCF) says ventilation in classrooms and other indoor settings is even more important than social distancing and an analysis of contact-tracing in Ireland discovered that only one in 1,000 infections is acquired outdoors.

A study in China found poorly ventilated spaces are a top culprit in the rapid spread of the disease. The University of Hong Kong found 10 people from three families got Covid-19 within just a few minutes by sitting at adjacent tables in a poorly ventilated restaurant in Guangzhou.

Pulmonologists at the University of Cape Town (UCT) are also contributing to the body of knowledge of aerosolised transmission, or the spread of the disease by tiny particles that remain suspended in the air after someone exhales.

Prof Keertan Dheda, UCT’s head of pulmonology, told Sunday Times Daily this week: “We have recruited our five first patients. We get them to breathe out into special equipment which allows us to fractionate the particles so we can measure the tiniest of particles, which are less than five to 10 microns in size. We can tell whether they carry the virus and then conclusively prove if it is infectious.”

Aerosols, unlike large respiratory droplets that fall quickly, “remain suspended in the air for minutes to hours, and if you breathe in that aerosol that contains a virus, it is also a mechanism of spread”.

Dheda said ventilation is a fundamental part of preventive protocols. For example, stating that an indoor venue is only allowed 50% occupancy is a weak prevention tool if there is poor ventilation.

“It’s not just as simple as how many people are in the room. If they are all standing in a group and there is poor ventilation and people aren’t wearing masks, it won’t work,” he said, adding that ventilation needs to be emphasised as much as social distancing and masks.