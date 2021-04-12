News

Vaccine advisory head hits back at pro-AstraZeneca colleagues

Prof Barry Schoub argues that rolling out the AZ vaccine in SA could ‘seriously damage the fragile public trust’

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
12 April 2021 - 19:44

“Egregious” and “distasteful”.

That is how Prof Barry Schoub describes the implication by other experts that the sale of AstraZeneca to other African countries was unethical...

