News

WATCH | What unearth is this? Archaeologists find ‘ancient Egyptian Pompeii’

Experts believe this well-preserved hidden city near Luxor will furnish knowledge for years to come

12 April 2021 - 19:44 By Reuters

Archaeologists said on Thursday they had uncovered a large ancient pharaonic city that had lain unseen for centuries near some of Egypt’s best known monuments.

The city was built more than 3,400 years ago during the opulent reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt’s most powerful pharaohs, the Egyptian archaeologist overseeing the excavations, Zahi Hawass, said...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No hot air: nothing stops the spread of Covid-19 quite like fresh air News
  2. Vaccine advisory head hits back at pro-AstraZeneca colleagues News
  3. Infections rise while fees must fall: varsities dealt another blow News
  4. WATCH | What unearth is this? Archaeologists find ‘ancient Egyptian Pompeii’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars

Related articles

  1. A forgotten settlement in the Cradle of Humankind adds a note to southern ... Sci-Tech
  2. Egyptian mummies paraded through Cairo on way to new museum Africa
  3. Is it graffiti or something else? Mystery of Holy Sepulchre crosses throws a ... World
  4. New piece of Dead Sea Scrolls jigsaw discovered after 60 years Sci-Tech
  5. 5,000-year-old brewery uncovered in Egypt Africa
X