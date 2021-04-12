WATCH | What unearth is this? Archaeologists find ‘ancient Egyptian Pompeii’

Experts believe this well-preserved hidden city near Luxor will furnish knowledge for years to come

Archaeologists said on Thursday they had uncovered a large ancient pharaonic city that had lain unseen for centuries near some of Egypt’s best known monuments.



The city was built more than 3,400 years ago during the opulent reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt’s most powerful pharaohs, the Egyptian archaeologist overseeing the excavations, Zahi Hawass, said...