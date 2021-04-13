ANALYSIS | Are the new punishments for rogue teachers fair?

Experts think so, with Sadtu saying they will go a long way towards protecting the dignity of the profession

Teacher unions and governing body associations have welcomed new regulations spelling out the mandatory period former teachers booted out for misconduct will have to wait before becoming eligible for re-employment.



The rules, gazetted by the department of basic education on Friday, are widely expected to prevent the corrupt practice of teachers fired at a school in one province being reappointed in another...