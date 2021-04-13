News

ANALYSIS | Are the new punishments for rogue teachers fair?

Experts think so, with Sadtu saying they will go a long way towards protecting the dignity of the profession

Prega Govender Journalist
13 April 2021 - 20:04

Teacher unions and governing body associations have welcomed new regulations spelling out the mandatory period former teachers booted out for misconduct will have to wait before becoming eligible for re-employment.

The rules, gazetted by the department of basic education on Friday, are widely expected to prevent the corrupt practice of teachers fired at a school in one province being reappointed in another...

