Plastic, pesticides and pollution plague our health from the womb

Research underscores the effects of toxins around us, including evidence of microplastics in the placenta of unborn babies

13 April 2021 - 20:05 By TONY CARNIE

Three new medical studies from distant corners of the globe have underlined the increasingly widespread and potentially harmful impact of pesticides, tiny plastic fragments and airborne chemical pollution on humanity’s health.

One of the studies, titled “Plasticenta: first evidence of microplastics in human placenta”, reports on the recent discovery of microparticles of plastic in the placental tissues linking mothers to their newborn babies...

