SA follows US, Europe in pausing Johnson & Johnson rollout

CDC and FDA recommendation comes after reports of ‘rare and severe’ blood clots

Johnson & Johnson said it would delay the planned rollout of its Covid-19 vaccine in Europe, after US health agencies called for a pause on the jab’s use in the US, while they investigate several incidents of rare blood clots.



In a joint statement on Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, said they were reviewing six reported US cases of “rare and severe” blood clots in individuals who had received the J&J vaccine. The individuals were all women aged between 18 and 48, who developed symptoms six to 13 days after vaccination. ..