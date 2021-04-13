Still not enough women at SA’s top court, says potential ConCourt judge
Supreme court justice says even when competent women apply for the ConCourt, they don’t get the nod
13 April 2021 - 16:39
“We are not there yet,” said Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) justice Mahube Molemela when asked about the number of women in the judiciary.
Molemela made the comment during Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews on Tuesday...
