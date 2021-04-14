‘Disappointing’, ‘poorly thought through’: experts slate SA vax pause

Of the 6,8 million people vaccinated with J&J in the US, only six developed blood clots, with none reported in SA so far

Cape Town healthcare workers who were to receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine this week are disappointed with SA’s decision to pause the inoculations.



The suspension follows a recommendation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is investigating the occurrence of rare and unusual blood clots among six people, out of 6,8 million, who were vaccinated there...