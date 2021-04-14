News

Meet the SA pioneer who brings lights, camera and action to the blind

Durban’s Shakila Maharaj is filling the silence in films and TV shows for visually impaired people. Here’s how

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
14 April 2021 - 20:02

How do blind Netflix viewers know what is happening when there is silence on screen as a killer is about to pounce or a tall, dark someone bestows a smouldering look on a waitress at his favourite coffee shop?

They rely on audio descriptions, many of which have been provided by Durban’s Shakila Maharaj, who lost her sight when she was 20...

