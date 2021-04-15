EFF fury at Unisa’s failure to obey court order and enroll 20,000 more students
Varsity was ordered by higher education to cut its first-time student enrollment. Then the EFF intervened with court action
15 April 2021 - 19:24
The EFF’s national student command (EFFSC) has expressed disappointment over Unisa’s delay in enrolling about 20,000 first-time entering (FTEN) students despite being ordered to do so by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last month.
The EFFSC’s comments come amid a move by the portfolio committee of higher education to summon Unisa’s senior management as well as its council to parliament on May 6 to explain why it over-enrolled first-time entering students by 20,000...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.