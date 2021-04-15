News

EFF fury at Unisa’s failure to obey court order and enroll 20,000 more students

Varsity was ordered by higher education to cut its first-time student enrollment. Then the EFF intervened with court action

Prega Govender Journalist
15 April 2021 - 19:24

The EFF’s national student command (EFFSC) has expressed disappointment over Unisa’s delay in enrolling about 20,000 first-time entering (FTEN) students despite being ordered to do so by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last month.

The EFFSC’s comments come amid a move by the portfolio committee of higher education to summon Unisa’s senior management as well as its council to parliament on May 6 to explain why it over-enrolled first-time entering students by 20,000...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EFF fury at Unisa’s failure to obey court order and enroll 20,000 more students News
  2. Rather ask what I do with my white privilege: would-be ConCourt judge News
  3. Shot in the arm: Cape health workers swap jab hesitancy for hope News
  4. Malema grills judge Pillay both professionally and personally News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. ANALYSIS | Are the new punishments for rogue teachers fair? News
  2. Infections rise while fees must fall: varsities dealt another blow News
  3. UCT council to meet this week over resignation of convocation head News
  4. ‘Hitler committed no crime’: fury after UCT lecturer hails Nazi madman News
X