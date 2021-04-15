EFF fury at Unisa’s failure to obey court order and enroll 20,000 more students

Varsity was ordered by higher education to cut its first-time student enrollment. Then the EFF intervened with court action

The EFF’s national student command (EFFSC) has expressed disappointment over Unisa’s delay in enrolling about 20,000 first-time entering (FTEN) students despite being ordered to do so by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last month.



The EFFSC’s comments come amid a move by the portfolio committee of higher education to summon Unisa’s senior management as well as its council to parliament on May 6 to explain why it over-enrolled first-time entering students by 20,000...