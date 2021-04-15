News

If there’s a toxic atmosphere at SCA, I haven’t experienced it: candidate

INSIDE THIS WEEK'S JSC INTERVIEWS | Appeal court hopeful judge Johannes Eksteen says he is ‘surprised’ by allegations of toxicity at the court

15 April 2021 - 19:22 By Franny Rabkin

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week interviewed candidates for judicial appointment, including nine for two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court. Below is a recap of some of our coverage.

Eastern Cape High Court judge Johannes Eksteen said he learnt “with some surprise” during the past few days of a toxic atmosphere at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)...

