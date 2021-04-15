If there’s a toxic atmosphere at SCA, I haven’t experienced it: candidate
INSIDE THIS WEEK'S JSC INTERVIEWS | Appeal court hopeful judge Johannes Eksteen says he is ‘surprised’ by allegations of toxicity at the court
15 April 2021 - 19:22
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week interviewed candidates for judicial appointment, including nine for two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court. Below is a recap of some of our coverage.
Eastern Cape High Court judge Johannes Eksteen said he learnt “with some surprise” during the past few days of a toxic atmosphere at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.