If there’s a toxic atmosphere at SCA, I haven’t experienced it: candidate

INSIDE THIS WEEK'S JSC INTERVIEWS | Appeal court hopeful judge Johannes Eksteen says he is ‘surprised’ by allegations of toxicity at the court

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week interviewed candidates for judicial appointment, including nine for two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court. Below is a recap of some of our coverage.



Eastern Cape High Court judge Johannes Eksteen said he learnt “with some surprise” during the past few days of a toxic atmosphere at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)...