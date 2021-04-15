News

I’m not corrupt, says judge Aubrey Ledwaba in SCA interview

INSIDE THIS WEEK'S JSC INTERVIEWS | The sealing of the #CR17 campaign bank records has resulted in allegations of state capture and bribery

15 April 2021 - 19:22 By Franny Rabkin

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week interviewed candidates for judicial appointment, including nine for two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court. Below is a recap of some of our coverage.

“Are you a corrupt judge?” Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya asked Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EFF fury at Unisa’s failure to obey court order and enroll 20,000 more students News
  2. Rather ask what I do with my white privilege: would-be ConCourt judge News
  3. Shot in the arm: Cape health workers swap jab hesitancy for hope News
  4. Malema grills judge Pillay both professionally and personally News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X