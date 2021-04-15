I’m not corrupt, says judge Aubrey Ledwaba in SCA interview
INSIDE THIS WEEK'S JSC INTERVIEWS | The sealing of the #CR17 campaign bank records has resulted in allegations of state capture and bribery
15 April 2021 - 19:22
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week interviewed candidates for judicial appointment, including nine for two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court. Below is a recap of some of our coverage.
“Are you a corrupt judge?” Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya asked Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba...
